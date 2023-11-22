Birthday Club
11/22 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking overnight, a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been agreed upon.

At least 50 hostages will be released during the pause in fighting.

New information this morning out of Gibson County, officials say one person is in the hospital after a crash Tuesday night.

It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Local law enforcement is passing along some reminders as you head to your Thanksgiving destination.

Hundreds of people came to the Old National Events Plaza in the hope that no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

