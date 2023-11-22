Update: Old Shackelford Mansion set to become boutique hotel in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on the Shackelford Mansion in Evansville.

As we reported, the building in the Haynie’s Corner area was purchased in October.

The owner, Brian Broyles, told 14 News about his plans to turn the building into a hotel.

It was first built on 2nd Street in 1869 as a home for a civil war brigadier general.

The building was eventually passed on to a group of local Jewish businessman who started the ‘Evansville Club.’

It’s been empty for several years.

Inside Indiana Business also spoke with Broyles.

They report he has plans for Victorian-designed rooms, claw foot tubs and tile showers in the bathrooms, fireplace mantles in the rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Financing to make those plans a reality is still in the works.

