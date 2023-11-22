Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Update: Old Shackelford Mansion set to become boutique hotel in downtown Evansville

One of Evansville's oldest buildings, the Shackelford Mansion has been in Haynies Corner since...
One of Evansville's oldest buildings, the Shackelford Mansion has been in Haynies Corner since 1869.(Steve Mehling WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on the Shackelford Mansion in Evansville.

As we reported, the building in the Haynie’s Corner area was purchased in October.

The owner, Brian Broyles, told 14 News about his plans to turn the building into a hotel.

It was first built on 2nd Street in 1869 as a home for a civil war brigadier general.

The building was eventually passed on to a group of local Jewish businessman who started the ‘Evansville Club.’

It’s been empty for several years.

Inside Indiana Business also spoke with Broyles.

They report he has plans for Victorian-designed rooms, claw foot tubs and tile showers in the bathrooms, fireplace mantles in the rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Financing to make those plans a reality is still in the works.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
Hundreds of boxes of free food given out at Bosse Field
Hundreds of boxes of free food given out at Bosse Field
Police: Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana
Police: Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video