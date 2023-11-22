UE Aces headed to Chattanooga undefeated at 4-0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville Aces are 4-0, and a team on a dwindling list of undefeated squads left in the nation.

While they may not have been favored in Saturday’s game against Ball State, the Aces dominated the Cardinals with a 74-50 victory.

Now, the Aces try to wide the wave of success during their trip to Chattanooga.

“Number one is just stick to our principles,” said Head Coach David Ragland. “Making sure that we keep a business mindset. I thought we did a great job of that going to SEMO, we just knew it was a business trip, we knew what it would take to play the right way and put ourselves in a good position to win a road game. Winning on the road is hard, winning period is hard.”

The Purple Aces take on Chattanooga at 1 p.m. on Friday.

