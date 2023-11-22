Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lane shift on Veach Road in Owensboro coming soon

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials say beginning, November 27, traffic patterns on Veach Road and access to Williamsburg Square will be a little bit different for drivers.

That’s because sanitary sewer work will be being done in the right-of-way, shifting the northbound lane of Veach Road to the turn lane for the through movement.

Additionally, crews tell us the entrance lane into Williamsburg Square will be shifted to one of the exit lanes.

According to officials, the shift is scheduled to last a week and traffic control technology will be used. Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the area.

