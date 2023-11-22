Teen charged in Gaymee Paw’s death transferred to adult court

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A transfer hearing lasted more than two hours Wednesday for the teenager charged in another teen’s death in Owensboro.

Officials say the judge found probable cause to move the case to adult court.

The teen is accused of killing 16-year-old Gaymee Paw.

Family for both sides were at the hearing.

The judge ordered a $1 million bond.

Officials say his name cannot be released until, and if, the he’s indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury, and then arraigned in Circuit Court.

Unless bond is posted, he will remain at the juvenile detention facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.