Sunny and warmer Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen just a few brief peeks of sunshine today, but these stubborn clouds have hung around for most of the day. Those clouds along with a chilly breeze from the northwest have kept our temperatures in the low to mid 40s all day. Those clouds will finally clear tonight as our temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30s.

Our wind direction will also change tonight, and a gentle breeze from the southwest will help pull warmer air into our region on Thanksgiving. That along with ample sunshine will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

A weak cold front will pass through our region Thursday night into Friday morning. That will bring us some clouds, but I doubt we will see any rain. It will also change our wind direction again, and a flow of cold air from the north will cause our temperatures to drop for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday and mid to upper 40s Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds.

A low pressure system will move through our region on Sunday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers to the Tri-State. It will also cause another dip in our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s Sunday and will remain in the low to mid 40s through the first half of next week despite mostly sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.