A shaky report card: Less than half of Kentucky kindergartners are ready for the classroom

Less than half of Kentucky kindergartners are not ready for in-class instruction.

That’s at least what a new report from Kentucky Youth Advocates suggests, citing a five percent decrease since their last report in 2017-18.

The Kentucky state average this year for the report was 46 percent.

Here’s how our Tri-State counties ranked on the report:

Muhlenberg County Public Schools - 50% (59 out of 170)

Ohio County School District - 49% (62 out of 170)

Henderson County Schools - 49% (62 out of 170)

Daviess County Public Schools - 44% (93 out of 170)

Union County School District - 42% (107 out of 170)

Owensboro Independent Schools - 41% (115 out of 170)

McLean County School District - 37% (132 out of 170)

Webster County Schools - 23% (166 out of 170)

Hopkins County School District - No data available

Community leaders in early childhood education say the numbers are a great reminder of how much work is still left to close the gap.

Joe Berry, Executive Director of the Public Life Foundation in Owensboro, says the foundation has dedicated four million dollars in recent years to tackle this issue.

Berry says although the numbers are not where they want them to be, the lack of support for early childhood education in many facets is why the numbers are what they are.

”Right now, there’s only half-day preschool in the public space,” said Berry. “Private childcare was hit very hard by the pandemic.”

Berry says that different aspects of everyday life can affect a child’s readiness for kindergarten, which includes home life, income and more.

He believes more action will need to be taken on the legislative level.

“So, I think these numbers reflect that there’s more work to be done, but a lot of that work has to happen on the policy level,” said Berry.

But Berry believes that they’re trending in the right direction to bring those numbers up higher than where they’ve been.

”It isn’t just about the scores themselves while that is important, but there’s so many things that go into what makes a child ready for Kindergarten,” said Berry. “It may take some iterations to get our numbers to where we want them to be, but again I think we are making progress.”

For a full copy of the report, you can follow this link.

