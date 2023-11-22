Ruler Foods partnering with Indiana food banks for Holiday Food Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ruler Foods has announced they will be hosting a Holiday Food Drive alongside food banks throughout Indiana.

According to a release, that food drive is set to begin November 26 through December 23.

Ruler Foods says they will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need. The Holiday Food Drive will be taking place inside local Ruler Foods grocery stores, where shoppers are invited to purchase or donate non-perishable canned and boxed goods that will be collected and donated to local food bank partners near each store.

They say the food drive is a part of The Kroger Co.’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, aimed at ending hunger and eliminating food waste by 2025.

The following food banks will be participating in the Holiday Food Drive:

Tri-State Food Bank, Evansville, IN

Food Finders, Frankfort, IN

Foodbank of NW Indiana, Merrillville, IN

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Bloomington, IN

Second Harvest of East Central Indiana, Muncie, IN

Terre Haute Catholic Charities, Terre Haute, IN

