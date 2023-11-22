Birthday Club
Police: Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana

Lucas Litzau
Lucas Litzau(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they pulled over a man for speeding and ended up finding several pounds of marijuana.

They say 29-year-old Lucas Litzau, of Gwinn, Michigan, was speeding Tuesday afternoon near the Kentucky 118 turn around.

Officers say he crossed over the fog line several times, then slowed his speed to 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

After pulling him over, police say they could smell marijuana.

They say Litzau gave them an expired medical marijuana card.

During a search of the car, police say they found a bag of marijuana in the center console, a container of marijuana in a laundry basket, several bags of marijuana in a backpack, a large container with pressed hash, and a glass pipe with marijuana residue.

Litzau was charged with carless driving and trafficking marijuana greater than five pounds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Crash knocks out power on Evansville's west side
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Owensboro judge to seek seat on Court of Appeals
New contract awarded for section three of I-69 ORX project
Community mourning after Baskett Fire Dept. firefighter dies
New contract awarded for section three of I-69 ORX project
Evansville man found, arrested after escaping chase