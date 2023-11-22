Police: Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they pulled over a man for speeding and ended up finding several pounds of marijuana.

They say 29-year-old Lucas Litzau, of Gwinn, Michigan, was speeding Tuesday afternoon near the Kentucky 118 turn around.

Officers say he crossed over the fog line several times, then slowed his speed to 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

After pulling him over, police say they could smell marijuana.

They say Litzau gave them an expired medical marijuana card.

During a search of the car, police say they found a bag of marijuana in the center console, a container of marijuana in a laundry basket, several bags of marijuana in a backpack, a large container with pressed hash, and a glass pipe with marijuana residue.

Litzau was charged with carless driving and trafficking marijuana greater than five pounds.

