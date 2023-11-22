Person hospitalized after rollover crash in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - East Gibson Fire Territory leaders say one person is in the hospital after a crash.

It happened just after 10:30 Tuesday night near the intersection of State Road 64 and 950 East.

That’s just south of Oakland City.

Officials say it was a rollover crash and one person had to be removed from the car.

At update on their condition has not been released.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.