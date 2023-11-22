Birthday Club
Person hospitalized after rollover crash in Gibson County
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - East Gibson Fire Territory leaders say one person is in the hospital after a crash.

It happened just after 10:30 Tuesday night near the intersection of State Road 64 and 950 East.

That’s just south of Oakland City.

Officials say it was a rollover crash and one person had to be removed from the car.

At update on their condition has not been released.

We will update this story as we learn more.

