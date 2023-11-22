Owensboro judge to seek seat on Court of Appeals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Judge Lisa Payne Jones is looking to fill a vacancy in the appellate court.

Judge Jones says it was vacated by the retirement of Judge Donna Dixon.

Jones says she has 22 years of judicial experience.

She was appointed to the Daviess District Court in 2001.

She also became the first woman elected judge in Daviess County in 2002.

