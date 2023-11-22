OPD bringing new police academy to the Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department announced at Tuesday’s city commissioners meeting that a new police academy is coming to the Tri-State.

This isn’t only great news for OPD to have more recruits, but it’s great for the recruits who can go through their training here at home.

The Owensboro City Commissioners meeting public meeting happens once a month.

City commissioners go over business like retirements, public concerns and special unveilings like the 35th annual Owensboro Christmas Card.

In this meeting in particular though, the Owensboro Police Department made their own announcement.

“We were approved to be considered our own police academy,” said Owensboro Police Chief, Art Ealum.

OPD will be bringing a new police academy to the Tri-State and the change means a new facility.

The academy will be built where their current firing range is.

“Now we have an actual building that I would say is state of the art,” said Chief Ealum.

Not only is this a big deal for OPD as far as bringing in more recruits, but it’s also great news for the recruits.

“We are seven officers down and we’ve had at least four people turn us down in the past 2 hiring processes that we did because they didn’t want to go 20 weeks to Richmond, Kentucky and be away from their families,”

The benefits don’t end there.

For years, recruits would go to police academies that are generic for the whole state, but this one will be different.

“We can have a more centric curriculum that focuses on how we do things here in Owensboro, Kentucky,” said Chief Ealum.

The new academy is estimated to cost over $350,000, and Chief Art Elum says it’ll be more than worth it.

“This is a great opportunity for the people in this region,” Chief Ealum said.

Chief Ealum says they hope to have the academy up and ready by Spring 2024.

