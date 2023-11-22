Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home

Latest News

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
Few restaurants have violations in recent round of Vanderburgh Co. inspections
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter
The JFK Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts will hold a special exhibit to mark the...
JFK Library unveils rare exhibit for 60th anniversary of his assassination
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone with the Miracle Baby Lounger should...
Parents should stop using baby loungers sold on Amazon due to suffocation and fall risk