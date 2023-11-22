North Posey takes on Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2A state final this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To the state finals, the North Posey Vikings, will take on Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in the 2A state final this weekend.

On Saturday, the North Posey Vikings dominated Southmont en route to a 37-7 victory and a semistate title.

The team had plenty of time to celebrate, and now Head Coach Waylon Schenk says the attention has to shift.

“The excitement of winning semistate, and then it’s a quick turnaround to get your guys ready for a state title run,” said Schenk. “There’s a lot that goes into this that I probably wasn’t prepared for, but I’ve gotten a lot of advice from coaches who have been through this. I feel like we’ve been on a 48 hour sprint. It’s awesome, it’s a great experience for our guys and our coaching staff.”

As Coach Schenk mentioned, after the celebrations end, now it’s time to focus on preparation.

“Just watching film, making sure we know their tendencies, and making sure we don’t let them being a blue blood program get to our heads,” said North Posey quarterback, Liam Stone. “They’re big, they’re athletic, they’re going to present some problems. They’ve got some receivers who have the ability to get deep behind the defense, and they play really fast on defense, lot of speed and a lot of quickness,” said Coach Schenk.

The game kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

