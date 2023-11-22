Birthday Club
New contract awarded for section three of I-69 ORX project

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a new contract for Section 3 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

Officials say it is a joint contract between Walsh Construction and Traylor Bros., Inc.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the new contract is quote “another important step toward generational progress.”

Governor Holcomb says section three construction will start next year in Evansville and finish in 2026.

The $202 million contract includes approach roadways and bridges in Indiana that connect to section two of the project.

