Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers flock to Evansville grocery stores

By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As more stores go back to the days of being closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers were out Wednesday to make sure they had everything they needed for their Thanksgiving meal.

From butter to green beans, shoppers were checking their lists for all the ingredients.

Our Robinson Miles spoke to shoppers at Schnucks to find out how they are preparing for their Thanksgiving feasts.

He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

