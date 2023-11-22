Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Hundreds of boxes of free food given out at Bosse Field

Hundreds of boxes of free produce given out at Bosse Field
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food bank handed out food over at Bosse Field earlier today.

Volunteers handed out 200 mobile boxes that contained 600 dozen eggs, 250 loaves of bread, cereal, and produce, among other boxed items.

The volunteers handing out food boxes were from Evansville company LyondellBasell.

The giveaway began around 10 a.m. and all 200 boxes were handed out before noon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
One of Evansville's oldest buildings, the Shackelford Mansion has been in Haynies Corner since...
Update: Old Shackelford Mansion set to become boutique hotel in downtown Evansville
Police: Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana
Police: Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video