Hundreds of boxes of free food given out at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food bank handed out food over at Bosse Field earlier today.

Volunteers handed out 200 mobile boxes that contained 600 dozen eggs, 250 loaves of bread, cereal, and produce, among other boxed items.

The volunteers handing out food boxes were from Evansville company LyondellBasell.

The giveaway began around 10 a.m. and all 200 boxes were handed out before noon.

