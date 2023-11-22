Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New changes are coming to one coffee shop in Dubois County.

Chad Brian and Mike Voegerl are best friends and now co-owners of Kim’s Koffee.

They’ve never owned a business before and never thought if they did, it’d be a coffee shop.

They say they’ve helped out their friends and previous owners Kim and Bob Kerr for years.

The shop was Kim’s dream.

When she passed away in 2021, her daughter kept the dream alive, but now Brian and Voegerl say it’s their turn.

Jacee Caldwell has the story tonight on 14 News.

