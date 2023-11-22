Birthday Club
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of cars all headed to the same place today as Feed Evansville hosted their annual food share event.

Our crew says cars could be seen all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before the giveaway even kicked off.

When it did start around noon, Feed Evansville had around 200 boxes of food available to hand out on a first come first serve basis.

Food boxes included green beans, box of stuffing, bread and other nonperishable cans and boxes.

”We’re talking maybe a meal. Maybe two, but it is really just helping subsidize what they have and taking just taking a tiny speck of a burden off where the next meal is coming from,” explains Lisa Vaughan, Feed Evansville Chair.

Most of the food handed out was donated by the Evansville Rescue Mission to make sure any extra food they have is distributed to families in the community.

If you are interested in donating, visit feedevansville.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

