Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanksgiving travel is in full swing, and Wednesday, people at Evansville Regional Airport were either leaving to see family, or coming home.

One family was reunited when a flight came in during the noon hour.

Russell Gray has been working the past few weeks in Colorado, but now it’s time to celebrate the holiday with his wife and kids.

Jordan Yaney was at the airport for this reunion and others. He’ll have a report tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.