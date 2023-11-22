Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday

Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanksgiving travel is in full swing, and Wednesday, people at Evansville Regional Airport were either leaving to see family, or coming home.

One family was reunited when a flight came in during the noon hour.

Russell Gray has been working the past few weeks in Colorado, but now it’s time to celebrate the holiday with his wife and kids.

Jordan Yaney was at the airport for this reunion and others. He’ll have a report tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
Crash closes part of Highway 81 in Daviess Co.
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner