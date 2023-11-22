Birthday Club
Explore Evansville holds last meeting of 2023

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Explore Evansville held their last meeting of the year at the Civic Center.

Officials at the meeting talked about the previous months in sales and how things have been improving.

They are now looking into 2024 on what goals they’re wanting to reach next in attracting more people to the county.

President of Explore Evansville Alexis Berggren explains there are unique opportunities that Evansville has next year.

“We are lucky here because we have some really unique opportunities both in state wrestling in February of 2024 and the eclipse in April of 2024, where we’re going to just naturally have people in town and we can showcase the area,” said Berggren.

An important executive of Explore Evansville, is stepping down, hear from him and his next steps on 14 News at 10.

