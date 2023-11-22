Birthday Club
Evansville man found, arrested after escaping chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 34-year-old man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he got away from troopers during a chase last week.

Police say that man is Daimion Garrett.

According to a release, that chase started on I-69 and was terminated due to safety reasons after the vehicle entered the city limits of Evansville.

Police say they were patrolling I-69 when they saw a vehicle traveling at 93 mph.

When Garrett was approached by officers, they say he refused to identify himself and drove off.

A release shows the driver disregarded multiple stop signs and continued speeding. Due to safety concerns, the chase was terminated on Washington Avenue near St. Michael Boulevard.

Further investigation revealed Garrett’s identity and criminal charges were filed against him.

On Tuesday afternoon, ISP arrested Garrett and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he was later released after posting bond.

He is charged with resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self, and two counts of reckless driving.

34-year-old Daimion Garrett
34-year-old Daimion Garrett(Indiana State Police)

