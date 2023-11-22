EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video

Birthday Club
EPD poke at Evansville Christmas tree with social media video
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is teasing the community after thousands voiced their concerns over the city’s official Christmas tree.

Crews took down the lights wrapped around the tree a few days ago so they could start to restring it.

As a joke, the Evansville Police Department posted a fictitious PSA on social media, implying the Grinch stole the Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

The video has already received thousands of views and hundreds of reactions on Facebook. You can watch the full PSA in the video player above.

