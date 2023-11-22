Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect

Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are searching for a Kentucky murder suspect who they say escaped while awaiting trial.

Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was provided a bond reduction in August while awaiting trial and was placed on home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

Early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says Baker removed his ankle monitoring device and left his home on Hwy 39, Somerset, in a 2017 red Chevrolet Corvette. The car has since been recovered in northern Pulaski County, but Baker was not with the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says they also believe Baker has a gun with him.

We’re told Baker is now believed to be in the company of an Adriana Brown, 28 years of age, in a 2016 black Dodge Grand Caravan. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
Family reunites at EVV for Thanksgiving holiday
Crash closes part of Highway 81 in Daviess Co.
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner
Friends take over for late Dubois Co. coffee shop owner