Deaconess Gateway Riley Children’s Services receives two new ‘Kare Karts’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Kiwanis and Newburgh Kiwanis clubs have partnered with Scout Troop 305 in Newburgh to build ‘Kare Karts’ for the in-patient pediatric care floors at Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Midtown hospitals.

The Kare Karts will be filled with comfort items like snacks, toys, blankets, and more.

It took Scout Troop 305 two weeks to make the carts.

”It goes towards the community and that’s just a big part of who the scouts serve,” said Cahill. “We just love to help out and it benefits us too.”

Printing company, ‘Slade Print’ assisted in wrapping the carts and they made sure the design of the carts matched the decor of the hospitals pediatric floors.

