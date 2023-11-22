Birthday Club
Crash closes part of Highway 81 in Daviess Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Daviess County say there was a crash in the 4800 Block of Highway 81.

That’s near Wayne Bridge Road.

They say the road is closed, and a detour has been set up.

Officials said at 1:35 p.m. that the closure is expected to last approximately two to three hours.

Nobody was hurt.

The Daviess County Sheriff Office and Daviess County Fire Department are working the scene.

