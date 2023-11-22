Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today, becoming mostly cloudy and chilly as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold with low temps in the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day, sunny skies as high temps settle in the mid to upper 50s. Perhaps the pick day of the week. Thursday night, partly cloudy as lows settle in the lower 30s.

Friday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps ease into the lower 50s.

