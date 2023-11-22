Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Breezy & Cooler

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today, becoming mostly cloudy and chilly as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly clear and cold with low temps in the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day, sunny skies as high temps settle in the mid to upper 50s. Perhaps the pick day of the week. Thursday night, partly cloudy as lows settle in the lower 30s.

Friday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps ease into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home

Latest News

Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday, sunny and warmer Thanksgiving
Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday, sunny and warmer Thanksgiving
Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday, sunny and warmer Thanksgiving
Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday, sunny and warmer Thanksgiving
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday, sunny and warmer Thanksgiving
11/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.