Brady Atwell learns from family during successful football season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s no doubt that Brady Atwell’s connection with his Owensboro Catholic teammates has greatly benefitted the team’s success this year. But another connection that’s very important to Brady, that fans don’t get to see out on the field, is with his family.

Brady Atwell has had quite the season with the Owensboro Catholic Aces, and his family has been right there to support him the entire way.

“Family quote?”

Along with his mom and dad, his uncle, Travis Atwell is right in his corner.

“He’s really been there for me my whole life,”

Not only is he Brady’s uncle, he’s also Kentucky’s 1999 Mr. Football, who’s been right there witnessing Brady’s journey.

“He’s gotten better and better,”

What’s it like having that connection in the family?

“It’s really special,”

Atwell spent his high school career playing for the Hancock County Hornets where he and his squad reached the state championship game, and as Brady prepares for his own semistate matchup, his uncle has experienced it before and can offer advice.

But Brady isn’t the only one doing the learning.

The Atwell family will be right there cheering Brady on in his semistate matchup this coming Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.