Brady Atwell learns from family during successful football season

Brady Atwell learns from family throughout during successful football season
By Max Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s no doubt that Brady Atwell’s connection with his Owensboro Catholic teammates has greatly benefitted the team’s success this year. But another connection that’s very important to Brady, that fans don’t get to see out on the field, is with his family.

Brady Atwell has had quite the season with the Owensboro Catholic Aces, and his family has been right there to support him the entire way.

Along with his mom and dad, his uncle, Travis Atwell is right in his corner.

Not only is he Brady’s uncle, he’s also Kentucky’s 1999 Mr. Football, who’s been right there witnessing Brady’s journey.

What’s it like having that connection in the family?

Atwell spent his high school career playing for the Hancock County Hornets where he and his squad reached the state championship game, and as Brady prepares for his own semistate matchup, his uncle has experienced it before and can offer advice.

But Brady isn’t the only one doing the learning.

The Atwell family will be right there cheering Brady on in his semistate matchup this coming Friday.

