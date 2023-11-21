Birthday Club
Warrick Humane Society kicking off Friendsgiving Foster Event(Warrick Humane Society)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society is kicking off their Friendsgiving Foster Event.

That’s happening now through Sunday, you can foster a dog to get them out of the shelter for the holiday.

Leaders say all dogs are first come, first serve.

If you happen to fall in love with them and want to adopt, you will get $50 off your adoption fee.

For those of you who are interested, you will wanted to fill out an adoption application here.

