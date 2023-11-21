VCSO: Suspect in westside ATM break-in arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office officials say a suspect involved in an ATM break-in at Heritage Federal Credit Union in Evansville has been arrested.

Back in August, officials responded to a hold-up alarm at Heritage Federal Credit Union on Pearl Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an abandoned stolen Ford pick-up truck that had been used to pull the credit union’s ATM off the pedestal.

According to a press release, the suspect took money from the ATM and fled the scene.

With the assistance of the Evansville Police Department and the Flock Safety license plate reader system, the stolen truck was found on camera at two different locations in Evansville earlier in the morning.

In each instance, the stolen truck was accompanied by a white Tahoe with no visible license plate.

Officials say the investigation led to sufficient probable cause to seek an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Dmyree Martin of Katy, TX.

Martin was located and arrested last week and is currently being housed in the Fort Bend Jail in Richmond, TX on a $7,500 cash bond.

Sheriff’s Office officials say Martin is believed to be a member of the Greenheart Gang based in Lafayette, LA.

Members of this gang are known to conduct robberies of ATM machines throughout the Southern and Midwestern United States.

Sheriff Noah Robinson released a statement saying, in part:

“We did not solve this case on our own. The Evansville Police Department’s use of the Flock Safety system to identify our suspect vehicle is what broke the case. I look forward to implementing Flock in the County in the coming months.”

Martin is awaiting extradition to Vanderburgh County.

