Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been two years since what was called the crown jewel of the Evansville region was imploded.

420 Main was imploded on this day in 2021.

[Previous Story: 420 Main building implosion]

Since the tower came down, there has been little movement physically on the project.

In 2022, the mayor told 14 News Sunrise inflation and workforce issues plagued the project.

Since then, the project has changed developers.

Back in the summer, we told you the city council approved a $12 million bond to develop the space.

We will be checking in on where the project stands.

