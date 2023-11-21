Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion

Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been two years since what was called the crown jewel of the Evansville region was imploded.

420 Main was imploded on this day in 2021.

[Previous Story: 420 Main building implosion]

Since the tower came down, there has been little movement physically on the project.

In 2022, the mayor told 14 News Sunrise inflation and workforce issues plagued the project.

Since then, the project has changed developers.

Back in the summer, we told you the city council approved a $12 million bond to develop the space.

We will be checking in on where the project stands.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Evansville Christmas tree goes dark
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking
Henderson accident
Update: Name released of woman hit and killed by truck in Henderson

Latest News

Dispatch confirms fire on Elm St. in Gibson County
Dispatch confirms fire on Elm St. in Gibson County
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
11/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines