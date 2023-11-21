Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning more about the shooting from over the weekend at the Evansville Regional Airport.
Multiple officers shot a man after they say he lunged at them with a knife.
Breaking news we’re following this morning, a crash overnight knocked out power to a good chunk of the west side.
New information out of Henderson, the coroner’s office has identified the person hit and killed by a truck over the weekend.
Airports and roadways are bracing for record-breaking travel this thanksgiving holiday. Haley Kerby has a few tips that will help you get to your destination headache-free.
