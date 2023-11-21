Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

11/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re learning more about the shooting from over the weekend at the Evansville Regional Airport.

Multiple officers shot a man after they say he lunged at them with a knife.

Breaking news we’re following this morning, a crash overnight knocked out power to a good chunk of the west side.

New information out of Henderson, the coroner’s office has identified the person hit and killed by a truck over the weekend.

Airports and roadways are bracing for record-breaking travel this thanksgiving holiday. Haley Kerby has a few tips that will help you get to your destination headache-free.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Evansville Christmas tree goes dark
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking
Henderson accident
Update: Name released of woman hit and killed by truck in Henderson

Latest News

Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
11/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/21 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
21-year-old Dmyree Martin of Katy, TX
VCSO: Suspect in westside ATM break-in arrested