Traffic Alert: Part of NB Interstate 69 closed due to traffic accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say Northbound Interstate 69 is closed from the 27 mile exit at this time due to both lanes being blocked due to a traffic accident.

Lanes will be closed for a couple of hours, so alternate routes are advised.

Traffic will not be able to continue northbound beyond this exit until the scene has been cleared.

We will update you once the road is back open and cleared.

