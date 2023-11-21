‘Shop Owensboro’ event starting Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce are inviting people to “Shop Owensboro 2023.”

They say it was created to elevate the well-known Small Business Saturday concept, with a focus on shopping local with Chamber Members.

The kick-off is Saturday, November 25 at 9 a.m. at Independence Bank on Frederica Street.

You can grab your free, official Shop Owensboro bag while they last. They’ll go to the first 500 shoppers.

Officials say they are expanding Shop Owensboro to encompass a full week.

Deals and discounts found can be found in the bag, and you can shop them all week long.

Many of the shops have alternative shopping methods available, including curbside pick-up, online and phone ordering.

“Our goal throughout the year is to remind our community how important it is to Shop Local,” said Candance Castlen Brake, Chamber President, and CEO. “The men and women who own those businesses are our friends and neighbors who give back to our schools, churches and non-profits. They believe in Owensboro. It is only right that we invest back into them. Small business Saturday is often their biggest revenue day of the year, and it is also an opportunity for them to connect with new customers.”

Shopping bags will include coupons and discounts to participating stores along with hidden gift certificates for some lucky shoppers.

The bags will also include a map with participating stores and a Shop Owensboro Bingo card.

To play Shop Owensboro Bingo, collect stamps on your card from stores you purchase items from throughout the week.

Purchases made online through local retails or through curbside pick-up, delivery or drive-thru can provide proof of purchase in lieu of a stamp.

Bingo cards should be returned to the Chamber office (200 East 3rd Street) by Friday, December 8 at noon for a chance to win one of our two grand prizes – a $100 gift card.

2023 Shop Owensboro, Powered by Independence Bank Participating Businesses:

A Day in Time

Adorn

Alisa Nicole Dance Wear

Azzip Pizza

Bella Ragazza Boutique

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Boutique 54

Byron & Barclay

Chicken Salad Chick

Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel

David P. Taylor Antiques

Dipso 4th Street

Don Mario’s Mexican Restaurant

Drake’s

Envogue

Eyemart Express

Free Your Mind, Body and Soul Wellness

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

Gramps Coffee and Donuts

Green River Appliance & Furniture

Hill View Farms Market

Ivy Trellis Floral & Gift

J.J. Fosters

Julep Home and Gift

Kahawa Java

Kidstop Children’s Boutique

Kingdom Cords

Lance & Co. Jewelers

Legends - Outfitters of Active People

Legends Sports Bar and Grill

Liquor Barn

Meadow House Flowers + Gifts

Moonbow Apothecary & Emporium

Nick T. Arnold Jewelers

Niko’s Bakery and Café

Orangetheory Fitness Owensboro

Owensboro Health Healthpark

Owensboro Symphony

Party Paper Place

Peacocks and Pearls Boutique

Preservation Station

Pure Barre

Real Hacienda

Real Hacienda 54

Red Wing Shoes

RYco Jewelers

Robin’s Resale & Boutique

Senior Community Center - Pin Cushion Gift Shop

Shoe Stop

Simply Chic Home Accents

SIP Owensboro

Spirit Spa, LLC

Stephen Lawrence, LTD

Swank Style & Boutique, LLC

Trunnell’s Market & Gourmet Deli

The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.

The Earle Men’s Shop

The Functional Family

The Scrub Shoppe

The Skin Therapist

Ward Family Dentistry

Whittaker Guns

Willow and Pine Market, LLC

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.