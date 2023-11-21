Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Rain Ending, Cooler

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received nearly 1/2- inch of rain which was needed. Cloudy and cooler with scattered rain during the morning. High temperatures in the mid-50s...but temps will falling into the upper 40s late this afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear and cold with low temps in the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day, clearing skies as high temps settle in the mid-50s which is near normal for late November.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Evansville Christmas tree goes dark
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking
Henderson accident
Update: Name released of woman hit and killed by truck in Henderson

Latest News

Rain likely tonight, sunshine returns by Thanksgiving
Rain likely tonight, sunshine returns by Thanksgiving
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Rain likely tonight, sunshine returns by Thanksgiving
11/20 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/20 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.