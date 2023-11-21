Rain Ending, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received nearly 1/2- inch of rain which was needed. Cloudy and cooler with scattered rain during the morning. High temperatures in the mid-50s...but temps will falling into the upper 40s late this afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny and colder as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear and cold with low temps in the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day, clearing skies as high temps settle in the mid-50s which is near normal for late November.

