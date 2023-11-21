Preparations underway for annual Boonville community Thanksgiving dinner

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Boonville, organizers are preparing the 23rd annual community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Clement Catholic Church.

Co-Directors Gary and Anita Young say 477 meals will be made and delivered Thanksgiving Day to people all over Warrick County.

They say this is really a group effort with members of the community donating food, money, and their time.

”I just want to encourage people to do something,” said Gary. “To find something to do, you don’t have to commit to it once a week. If you just do it one time and have that experience and say this is what that feels like for me, giving to someone else.”

Organizers say they will start delivering free meals at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning with the help of nearly 125 volunteers.

