Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Preparations underway for annual Boonville community Thanksgiving dinner

Preparations underway for annual Boonville community Thanksgiving dinner
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Boonville, organizers are preparing the 23rd annual community Thanksgiving dinner at St. Clement Catholic Church.

[Related Story: Boonville Police, Fire Departments battle to raise food for Thanksgiving community dinner]

Co-Directors Gary and Anita Young say 477 meals will be made and delivered Thanksgiving Day to people all over Warrick County.

They say this is really a group effort with members of the community donating food, money, and their time.

”I just want to encourage people to do something,” said Gary. “To find something to do, you don’t have to commit to it once a week. If you just do it one time and have that experience and say this is what that feels like for me, giving to someone else.”

Organizers say they will start delivering free meals at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning with the help of nearly 125 volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Evansville Christmas tree goes dark
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance

Latest News

Local Evansville shops prepare for Small Business Saturday shoppers
Local Evansville shops prepare for Small Business Saturday shoppers
Preparations underway for annual Boonville community Thanksgiving dinner
Preparations underway for annual Boonville community Thanksgiving dinner
Addiction treatment center hosts mobile dentistry clinic in Henderson
Addiction treatment center hosts mobile dentistry clinic in Henderson
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of NB Interstate 69 closed due to traffic accident