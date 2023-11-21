Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday, sunny and warmer Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rain tapered off to our east early this morning, and most of today has been dry, although still cloudy and cool. We hit our high temperature of 55° around 6 AM, and our temperatures have been slowly falling all day. We will keep falling back through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by early Wednesday morning as the clouds continue to linger over our region.

Those clouds will start to break up on Wednesday before clearing completely Wednesday night. Wednesday will be another chilly day with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to around 50°. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with low in the low 30s.

Our wind direction will shift Wednesday night, and slightly warmer air will flow in from the southwest on Thanksgiving. That along with plentiful sunshine will help push our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s.

A weak cold front will swing through the Tri-State Friday morning, bringing us partly cloudy skies, but I think we will probably stay dry. That front will usher in some cooler air from the north, dropping our high temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We will get a little more sunshine on Saturday, then a low pressure system and another cold front will push through our region on Sunday. That will bring us mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers on Sunday followed by another cooldown to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

