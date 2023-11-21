Owensboro lighting contest winner shares process behind elaborate holiday displays

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Holiday Lighting contest is set to kick off this holiday season once again.

One family’s home display has been getting bigger and bigger each year for the last three decades.

“I probably spend close to 100 hours on it,” said David Ralph. “The family close to forty hours getting everything ready.”

Ralph says every year, he and his family string tens of thousands of Christmas lights for neighbors to enjoy.

“In today’s world we need some happiness, and this is all about happiness,” Ralph said.

Ralph’s yard displays a 40-foot Christmas tree that can be seen from miles away, and lighting synchronized to music on a local radio frequency.

“I was the technology director for Owensboro Catholic Schools for 20 years, and just seeing what I could do with technology, I thought ok, I could make this work,” Ralph explained.

Adrienne Carrico, executive assistant to Owensboro’s mayor says, Ralph’s display on Redford Drive took first place in OMU and the Owensboro neighborhood alliance’s lighting competition last year.

“It’s just a way to show their creativity and find ways to engage the rest of the community that like to drive around and look at Christmas lights each year,” said Carrico.

Homeowners can enter the competition themselves or be nominated by a neighbor. For Ralph, winning the competition was a surprise.

“They just told me that I’d won it and I said ok so what do I do now,” said Ralph.

Some families drink eggnog and others carol. For the Ralphs’ adding to their elaborate display is a tradition.

“When I broke my hip the first time, I thought it was all going to come to an end and all my kids and everybody came over and it all went up and it was incredible,” said Ralph.

The winner of the light competition will receive a $250 gift card for OMU Utilities and a $100 gift card to a local restaurant.

Anyone interested in nominating a house or entering themselves can find information, click here.

