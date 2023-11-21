Owensboro Catholic set to face Somerset in 2A Semifinal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Catholic Aces are gearing up for a semistate matchup against Somerset.

The Aces are undefeated this season, and haven’t played a close game in awhile, beating their most recent opponent, Green County, 50-18 in the quarterfinal this past Friday. However, that doesn’t mean the Aces aren’t still hard at work.

“We’re fine tuning everything day in and day out,” said Junior Quarterback Brady Atwell. “The little things matter, you make one bad play and that could be the difference between winning and losing a game.”

In terms of the Aces’ next opponent, two guys stand out on their offense for Atwell.

“They have a really good runningback,” said Atwell. “His brother is really good too, they are wide receiver and runningback duo. We feel like we really have to stop those two. They are really good athletes. He’s a 2,000-yard rusher, so he’s going to run it right at us for sure. We’re just going to have to do our thing, make tackles, and see what happens.”

Owensboro Catholic will take on Somerset on Friday with a spot in the state championship on the line.

