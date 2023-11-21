Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Maintou Fire Department has announced that one of their own has been killed in an accident.

The chief of the department says firefighter David Berry was killed after he was hit by a car while walking on Manitou Road.

According to a release, that happened Monday evening.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle told them it was dark and rainy. By the time the driver spotted Berry, they did not have enough time to avoid the crash.

The Hopkins County Coroner’s Office pronounced Berry dead at the scene.

Chief Michael Walker is asking for everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

