Local Evansville shops prepare for Small Business Saturday shoppers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While many people are making their Christmas lists, many local small business owners are hoping those gifts are purchases from them.

Small Business Saturday is just a few days away, and preps are under way for the larger that normal crowds.

Many downtown Evansville businesses day sales have been up and down this year for many reasons, including construction on Main Street.

Sixth and Zero owner Mary Allen says year after year, Small Business Saturday is the biggest sales day.

“There are a lot of benefits to it and people know it. More of our dollars stay in our local community,” said Allen. “You get more personalized, individualized service. A variety of unique items that you might not be able to find online. Just experientially, you know you are supporting a family behind that small business.”

Allen says her store near 5th and Main Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, an hour earlier than normal.

