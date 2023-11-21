Heritage Hills prepares for State Championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the Patriots took down the Gibson Southern Titans in a 23-20 nailbiter, the Patriots now turn their attention to the 3A championship game against Indianapolis Chatard, a team that comes into the game undefeated, and loaded with talent.

“They’re an outstanding football team,” said Heritage Hills Head Coach Todd Wilkerson. “Very fast defensively, physical, offense does a nice job of doing multiple things. We know they play a great schedule and they’re a big Indy school, we just have to prepare and play our best. I think people know they are a pretty special 3A team, but we feel like we’ve got a great football team and we’re going to go up there to win it.”

Leading the charge against that tough defense is Quarterback Jett Goldsberry, who discussed his keys for the matchup.

“Just trying to hit passes right, we’ve got Tyler Ruxer, Caleb Schmidt, Hunter Meredith and Preston Coop to throw to,” said Sophomore Jett Goldsberry. “When I’m not throwing, hopefully juke and jive and get down the field and gain some good yards. They have a really good secondary and some good linebackers, and they are overall really good. I think we have to play really smart and really hard and we will be fine.”

We will have plenty of coverage this Friday on the game, with coverage from Lucas Oil stadium bringing you everything you need to know come gametime.

