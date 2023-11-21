Birthday Club
Evansville man sentenced for drug, gun charges in Spencer Co.

Evansville man sentenced for drug, gun charges in Spencer Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Prosecutors in Spencer County say an Evansville man has been sentenced on drug and gun charges.

According to a Facebook post, 25-year-old Drake Freels will spend the next 10 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Officials say he was arrested last September during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say two guns and meth were found.

While awaiting trial, officials say he hurt two other inmates and threatened a correctional officer.

Prosecutor Megan Bennet said in a statement she “will continue holding career criminals accountable.”

