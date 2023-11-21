Birthday Club
Person hospitalized after fire on Elm St. in Gibson County, officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is working to learn more about a fire dispatchers say happened in Haubstadt early Tuesday morning.

They say that call came in around 4:30 a.m.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter was requested, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions.

They say an ambulance took a person to the hospital for treatment.

A picture sent in from a viewer shows the fire and black smoke in the air.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Crash knocks out power on Evansville's west side
