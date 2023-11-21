Crowdfunding campaign launched for Newlife Rescue & Adoption Center

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County will soon have a center designed to connect community members with cats and dogs in need of homes if a new crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal.

According to a release, that campaign has been launched by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

Officials say their goal is to raise $50,000 by Jan. 19, 2024. If reached, the project, will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.

A release shows funds from the campaign will be used to build a new animal shelter, connecting community members to shelter animals and providing a gathering space in the state-of-the-art lobby.

The shelter will also create a public walking path for animals and their humans.

