Crowdfunding campaign launched for Newlife Rescue & Adoption Center(IHCDA)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County will soon have a center designed to connect community members with cats and dogs in need of homes if a new crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal.

According to a release, that campaign has been launched by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

Officials say their goal is to raise $50,000 by Jan. 19, 2024. If reached, the project, will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.

A release shows funds from the campaign will be used to build a new animal shelter, connecting community members to shelter animals and providing a gathering space in the state-of-the-art lobby.

The shelter will also create a public walking path for animals and their humans.

