Crash knocks out power on Evansville’s west side
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash overnight knocked out power to a good chunk of the west side.

The crash happened at St. Joe and West Franklin Street.

Dispatchers say a truck hit a power pole.

As soon as the crash happened, we had a power surge at the station as well.

At one point we know nearly a thousand residents were without power.

According to Centerpoint’s outage map, we are now under 40 customers without power.

We will let you know if any arrests are made.

