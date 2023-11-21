Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral...
KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scissor lift outside Civic Center
Evansville Christmas tree goes dark
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Police name man shot by law enforcement at Evansville airport
Michael McGuire
Man accused of molesting child for years
DCSO: Juvenile arrested on multiple drug charges, including aggravated trafficking
Henderson accident
Update: Name released of woman hit and killed by truck in Henderson

Latest News

CARE STL is well over capacity and in need of emergency flooring repairs.
Animal shelter begging to find homes for 135 dogs ahead of urgent building repairs
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter killed in accident
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle