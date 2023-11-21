Addiction treatment center hosts mobile dentistry clinic in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brightview Addiction Treatment Center hosted a mobile dentistry clinic in Henderson for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid members Tuesday.

The event is a part of Anthem Medicaid’s “Brighter Smiles, Brighter Futures” campaign.

Brightview Addiction Treatment Center will serve as the latest stop on “Dental Days” year-long tour to improve oral health outcomes among individuals across the Commonwealth.

Brightview handed out Narcan and invited other organizations that offer free resources to their location as well.

“Transportation is always a barrier in our community and in surrounding communities,” said Brightview community outreach manager, Karen Tapp. “So being able to have it in one spot, allows people to make it a lot easier to find out about resources and take advantage of those resources.”

‘Matthew 25′ was present offering free HIV test and ‘Gen Mobile’ was also present offering information on free phone plans.

