Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Wood Memorial Josie Page signs NLI with IU Track & Field team

Wood Memorial Josie Page signs IU and T&XC
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Wood Memorial track star, Josie Page, is taking her talents to Bloomington. The Trojan senior signed her national letter of intent, to be on the track team, while attending Indiana.

Page specializes in the high jump, in which she won the IHSAA state championship, this past spring, with a high mark of 5′10″.

Of course, she’ll see if she can repeat that feat, during her senior season at Wood Memorial, before heading to IU, this coming fall.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville
Thick black smoke visible all across Evansville on Saturday
Several authorities from different agencies outside Evansville Regional Airport early Saturday...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
Henderson accident
Coroner called after pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Henderson
MAURICE JAMES WATSON
EPD: Child watched man attack mother with hammer
Car fire in Greenville
Massive fire engulfs two cars on College Street in Greenville

Latest News

Wood Memorial Josie Page signs IU and T&XC
Wood Memorial Josie Page signs IU and T&XC
North Posey football semistate recap
North Posey football semistate recap
Heritage Hills football semistate recap
Heritage Hills football semistate recap
Mt. Carmel football semifinal recap
Mt. Carmel football semifinal recap