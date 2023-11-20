Wood Memorial Josie Page signs NLI with IU Track & Field team

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Wood Memorial track star, Josie Page, is taking her talents to Bloomington. The Trojan senior signed her national letter of intent, to be on the track team, while attending Indiana.

Page specializes in the high jump, in which she won the IHSAA state championship, this past spring, with a high mark of 5′10″.

Of course, she’ll see if she can repeat that feat, during her senior season at Wood Memorial, before heading to IU, this coming fall.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.