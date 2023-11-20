Birthday Club
VCSO: Confinement officer arrested on domestic battery charges(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County officials say a man who works at the Vanderburgh County Jail is now an inmate there.

According to Sheriff Noah Robinson, Austin Chandler was arrested for domestic battery and strangulation Sunday morning by Evansville Police.

An affidavit states the victim told officers that Chandler punched her in the face, then covered her mouth and nose to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

Officers say there was a child in the home as well.

In a statement, Sheriff Robinson said, in part:

“Our confinement officers are held to a high standard of personal conduct.”

Sheriff Robinson went on to say Chandler is now on an unpaid suspension pending an investigation and legal process.

